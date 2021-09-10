Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Hold

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $21.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. Given its increasing focus on crude oil, specifically in the prolific Permian Basin and Eagle Ford areas, we believe that it will be able to boost oil-weighted activity in the coming days. Furthermore, the encouraging results from the company's Austin Chalk assets are major positive. The upstream firm expects overall production for 2021 to go beyond the 2020 level, which will boost profit levels in the coming quarters. However, its balance sheet is more levered than the industry, which can affect its financial flexibility. Also, an increase in lease operating expenses will put pressure on the bottom line. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

SM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE:SM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.89. 17,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,813,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 6.14.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $306,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,568,000 after purchasing an additional 52,695 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,897,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,317 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in SM Energy by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 295,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 244,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

