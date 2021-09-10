Zacks Investment Research Downgrades easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, easyJet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS EJTTF opened at $10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.89. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

