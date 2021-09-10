Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) to Sell

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is a technology company which provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is based in Toronto. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ATY. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of ATY stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $7.69. The stock had a trading volume of 155,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,653. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49. AcuityAds has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $26.17.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.16 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AcuityAds will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 16.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

