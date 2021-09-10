Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to Announce $0.69 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verso’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.90. Verso posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 560%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Verso will report full-year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verso.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VRS shares. TheStreet upgraded Verso from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. B. Riley downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th.

NYSE VRS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 163,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,258. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The company has a market capitalization of $636.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Verso’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRS. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Verso by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Verso by 109,825.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Verso by 125.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 56,494 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verso in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Verso by 166.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 26,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

