Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to Announce $2.66 EPS

Brokerages expect Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.66 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln National’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.51 and the highest is $2.72. Lincoln National reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 469.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National will report full-year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.06 to $10.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.43 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lincoln National.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $66.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.47. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lincoln National by 188.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lincoln National (LNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.