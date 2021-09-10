Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to Post $0.18 EPS

Analysts expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.19. Diana Shipping posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Diana Shipping.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 11.01%.

DSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.58.

NYSE DSX opened at $5.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Diana Shipping has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The company has a market capitalization of $500.70 million, a P/E ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diana Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $401,000. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

