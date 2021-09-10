Zacks: Brokerages Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $19.26. 65,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,100,574. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.39.

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,400. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

