Zacks: Brokerages Expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Transport Services Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

ATSG stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $27.17. 11,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,240. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 415.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 101,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 13.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $242,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

