Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to Post $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). WideOpenWest posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.78 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WOW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.38.

NYSE WOW traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $19.52. 3,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,471. WideOpenWest has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

