Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

DOC opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 498,993 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

