Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Announce $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Physicians Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James lowered Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

DOC opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.42. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 87.62%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 711,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 654.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 575,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,164,000 after acquiring an additional 498,993 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.