Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to Post -$1.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.58). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.13) to ($1.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($3.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

OMGA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMGA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.56. 261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,571. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

