Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $220.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) to announce sales of $220.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dynatrace’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $219.84 million and the highest is $224.00 million. Dynatrace posted sales of $168.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynatrace will report full-year sales of $912.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $908.00 million to $918.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Dynatrace.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $209.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.83 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.57.

Shares of NYSE DT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.82. 4,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,540. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 271.70, a PEG ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.01. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $3,033,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,012,694.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 159,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $9,555,784.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,945,048.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,549 shares of company stock worth $18,119,486. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,156,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,688,000 after purchasing an additional 186,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,052,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,390,000 after buying an additional 723,728 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dynatrace by 10.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,834,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,435,000 after purchasing an additional 943,961 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Dynatrace by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,176,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,687,000 after buying an additional 166,131 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,739,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,342,000 after purchasing an additional 713,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

Featured Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dynatrace (DT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.