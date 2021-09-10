Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cryoport’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Cryoport posted earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryoport will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cryoport.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CYRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

CYRX traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 215,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,040. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.79, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44.

In other Cryoport news, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 9,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $625,681.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Hancock sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.18, for a total transaction of $38,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,403.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 612,750 shares of company stock worth $36,624,330. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 5.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 141,816 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,420 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 174,103 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $9,055,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 22.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 713,954 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,132,000 after buying an additional 132,756 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cryoport by 14.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 301,088 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $18,999,000 after buying an additional 38,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cryoport during the first quarter worth approximately $3,863,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport Company Profile

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

