Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to Announce $0.31 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $217.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.00 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In other CarGurus news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 27,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $872,385.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,333,702 shares in the company, valued at $41,571,491.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 4,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.12, for a total transaction of $140,133.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,080 shares of company stock worth $12,122,948. 21.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,232,000 after acquiring an additional 716,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after purchasing an additional 370,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CarGurus by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after purchasing an additional 261,517 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,880,000 after purchasing an additional 215,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its position in CarGurus by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $31.30. 5,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,199,100. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.67. CarGurus has a 12 month low of $19.24 and a 12 month high of $36.54.

CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

