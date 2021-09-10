Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cactus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Cactus posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cactus will report full year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cactus.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $108.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.50 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 9.77%.

WHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Cactus stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,031. Cactus has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $44.20. The company has a quick ratio of 5.24, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 8.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cactus by 212.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 136,250 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in Cactus in the second quarter valued at about $875,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cactus by 104,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 10.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

About Cactus

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

