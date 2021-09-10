Zacks: Analysts Expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is $0.00. Tellurian posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.90. 226,954 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,826,789. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 51.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,471,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $95,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,531 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,272,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 11,085.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,861,157 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

