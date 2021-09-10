Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings per share of ($0.96) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 184.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Riley Exploration Permian.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $42.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million.

REPX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $21.06 on Friday. Riley Exploration Permian has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 4,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $95,798.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Texel Resources Inc. acquired 12,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $217,393.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 33,701 shares of company stock worth $593,164. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.11% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

