Zacks: Analysts Expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $427.51 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will announce $427.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $431.80 million. PTC posted sales of $390.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total value of $1,997,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,760 over the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 330.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.14. 19,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,643. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. PTC has a 12-month low of $79.36 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

PTC Company Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

