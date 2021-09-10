Zacks: Analysts Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.57). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Perpetua Resources.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

PPTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $14.50 to $12.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,949,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the second quarter valued at about $9,254,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 281.5% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 799,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Perpetua Resources in the first quarter valued at about $3,573,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPTA opened at $5.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.58 million and a P/E ratio of -5.27. Perpetua Resources has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perpetua Resources (PPTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.