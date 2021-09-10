Zacks: Analysts Expect MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $502.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report $502.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $506.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $496.58 million. MSCI reported sales of $425.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSCI will report full year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.57.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.9% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $650.87. 212,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,212. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $603.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $508.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $336.03 and a fifty-two week high of $667.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

