Zacks: Analysts Expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to Post -$5.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($5.35) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Microvast’s earnings. Microvast posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26,850%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Microvast will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Microvast.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Microvast by 100.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microvast by 16.5% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the first quarter valued at $374,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Microvast during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Microvast in the 1st quarter worth $3,360,000. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MVST stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. Microvast has a one year low of $7.83 and a one year high of $25.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Microvast Company Profile

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

