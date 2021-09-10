Zacks: Analysts Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Post $1.68 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.68 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.60. MetLife reported earnings of $1.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. MetLife has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $67.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 49.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 1.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MetLife (MET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.