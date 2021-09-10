Zacks: Analysts Expect Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) to Post $3.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) will announce earnings of $3.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.71 and the highest is $3.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $14.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.75 to $14.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $17.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.54 to $19.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.61. The company had a trading volume of 746,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.11. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $130.55 and a 1-year high of $189.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total transaction of $297,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 307,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,249,812.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elmar Schnee sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,452 shares of company stock worth $2,540,766. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $37,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.