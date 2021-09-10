Zacks: Analysts Expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) to post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for iQIYI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). iQIYI reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iQIYI will report full year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover iQIYI.

Get iQIYI alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on IQ shares. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.53.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 140,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 398,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 22,024 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.16% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. 4,691,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,958,537. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.02 and its 200 day moving average is $15.42.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iQIYI (IQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.