Zacks: Analysts Expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) to report $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Howard Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. Howard Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Howard Bancorp.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Howard Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $22.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBMD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Howard Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered Howard Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.23. The company had a trading volume of 95,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,837. Howard Bancorp has a one year low of $8.70 and a one year high of $20.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $361.74 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Howard Bancorp by 209.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Howard Bancorp by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 71,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Howard Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.54% of the company’s stock.

Howard Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, Howard Bank. It offers commercial banking, insurance, investments, mortgage banking, consumer finance, and real estate loans through banking branches, online, and other distribution channels to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers.

