Zacks: Analysts Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.02. CMS Energy posted earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMS. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,767,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in CMS Energy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in CMS Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 108,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

