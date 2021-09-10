Zacks: Analysts Expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) to report $5.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cleveland-Cliffs’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.31 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs posted sales of $1.65 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 247.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs will report full year sales of $20.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.71 billion to $21.45 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.13 billion to $22.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cleveland-Cliffs.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLF. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after buying an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 30.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,657,962 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $154,001,000 after buying an additional 1,798,232 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 52.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,241,801 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $145,633,000 after buying an additional 2,489,493 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after buying an additional 3,179,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.34. 16,541,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,728,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.21. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

