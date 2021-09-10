Zacks: Analysts Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is $0.17. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported earnings per share of $0.54 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $3.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $501.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.84 million.

BMRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.38. 15,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.01. The company has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,102,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,176,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,789 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,682,000 after buying an additional 1,873,040 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,071,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $423,150,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,755,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $313,348,000 after buying an additional 847,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,923 shares in the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

