Zacks: Analysts Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 575%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.
Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.
Shares of APLE stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $16.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.
In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Apple Hospitality REIT
Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.
Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.