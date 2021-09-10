Zacks: Analysts Expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) to announce ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Adverum Biotechnologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.46). Adverum Biotechnologies reported earnings per share of ($0.31) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($1.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.15). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adverum Biotechnologies.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.07).

ADVM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $2.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.15. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.64 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

