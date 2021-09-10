Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to Post $1.38 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. ServiceNow posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.72 to $5.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.90.

NOW opened at $650.19 on Tuesday. ServiceNow has a one year low of $439.76 and a one year high of $681.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $594.92 and its 200-day moving average is $536.32. The company has a market capitalization of $128.80 billion, a PE ratio of 774.04, a P/E/G ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.40, for a total value of $2,076,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,307 shares of company stock valued at $18,417,272. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $126,241,000 after acquiring an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

