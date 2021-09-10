Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to Announce $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44. Quest Diagnostics posted earnings per share of $4.31 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year earnings of $11.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.01 to $12.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.89 to $8.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DGX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.70.

NYSE DGX opened at $157.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $160.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.18%.

In related news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

