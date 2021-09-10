Zacks: Analysts Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $576.20 Million

Analysts expect that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will announce $576.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $610.90 million and the lowest is $541.50 million. nVent Electric reported sales of $509.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full year sales of $2.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $65,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 17.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,391 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth $39,756,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $1,171,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVT traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.30. 13,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,999. nVent Electric has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

