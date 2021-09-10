Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to Announce $1.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $2.22. MercadoLibre reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 353.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $4.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $14.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MELI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,019.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

In other MercadoLibre news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras acquired 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk purchased 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 36.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 26.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,813 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $1,909,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 29.2% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,630,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $14.78 on Friday, reaching $1,898.19. 4,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,268. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $959.87 and a twelve month high of $2,020.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The company has a market capitalization of $94.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37,668.20 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,710.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,563.42.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

