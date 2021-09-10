Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

FRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 176,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,402. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $144.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freeline Therapeutics (FRLN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.