Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.99) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Freeline Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.88) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.73) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($3.39). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($1.89). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Freeline Therapeutics.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.19).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

FRLN traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 176,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,402. Freeline Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $144.29 million and a P/E ratio of -0.59.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

