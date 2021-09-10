Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Post $1.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CRA International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.19. CRA International posted earnings of $0.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRA International will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $5.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.60. CRA International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $148.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.26 million.

CRAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $101.00) on shares of CRA International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:CRAI traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.98 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $36.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $670.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.04%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $621,741.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,325,480.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,082 shares of company stock worth $2,770,153. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $12,000,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 779.8% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 268,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,999,000 after purchasing an additional 238,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in CRA International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

