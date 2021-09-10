Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Stock Price Down 7.9%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares dropped 7.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 1,302 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 567,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

DAO has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of -0.63.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.22) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Youdao by 900.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 19.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

