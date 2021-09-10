Ycash (YEC) Market Cap Achieves $4.42 Million

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $23,580.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ycash has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.53 or 0.00283468 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00145775 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.57 or 0.00176334 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002359 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,555,350 coins. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.