Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Cut to C$7.25

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial to C$7.25 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a C$5.22 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$8.10.

Shares of YRI traded down C$0.09 on Friday, hitting C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 973,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,235. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$5.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.77, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$537.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.3593271 EPS for the current year.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

