Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $1,659,000.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) insider Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $1,659,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Gad sold 26,111 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $765,052.30.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Gad sold 1,110 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $34,421.10.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $129,880.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $143,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $32.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $32.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.20. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.77 and a 52-week high of $55.22.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 265.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $89,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $106,000. 51.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.13.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.