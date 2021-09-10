Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Shares Down 4.5%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) shares were down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$3.13 and last traded at C$3.16. Approximately 423,398 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 973,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XBC shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$6.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$485.19 million and a PE ratio of -8.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.70.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$32.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$28.19 million. Analysts forecast that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

