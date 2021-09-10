Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) dropped 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.47 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 4,524 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 40,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.63.

XEBEF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Xebec Adsorption from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xebec Adsorption presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.29.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.63.

Xebec Adsorption, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of environmentally responsible purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air. It operates through the following segments: Systems, Service, and Infrastructure. The System segment provides renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and renewable hydrogen for a variety of applications, from fuel cells to fossil fuel replacement applications for low carbon transportation fuels.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.