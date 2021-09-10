Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 261.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,769,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451,563 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 65.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,155,000 after buying an additional 2,066,465 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after buying an additional 1,867,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 53.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,625,000 after buying an additional 1,456,354 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $754,508.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total value of $3,789,686.04. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $76.44.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

