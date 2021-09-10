Wrapped NXM Price Tops $69.10 on Major Exchanges (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $115.88 million and $18.02 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for about $69.10 or 0.00151327 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00059351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.57 or 0.00161101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00014279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

WNXM is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io . Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.