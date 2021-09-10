Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Workhorse Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Workhorse Group by 1,750.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth $63,000. 37.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WKHS stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.51. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $42.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 21.65, a current ratio of 24.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.16). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 100.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1233.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WKHS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Workhorse Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $13.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Workhorse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

