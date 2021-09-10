Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $340.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.36.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $270.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.13. Workday has a one year low of $195.81 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,499.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total transaction of $310,842.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 274,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $75,008,412.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 409,350 shares of company stock valued at $106,408,372. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Workday by 558.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.