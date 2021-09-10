Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Sells 3,266 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,995 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in AT&T by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

NYSE:T traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,906,953. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.45, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.