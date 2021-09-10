Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Lowers Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,297 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.04. The company had a trading volume of 63,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.12. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

