Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $206.52. 108,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,179. The company has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.59.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

