Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,742 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,717 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,214,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,629,000 after buying an additional 11,970 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 25.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 49,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,076 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.36. 46,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,145,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.15. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $89.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.